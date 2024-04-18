Wenatchee Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Near Squilchuck

A Wenatchee man is in jail after police say he intentionally set fire to a camper trailer in the Squilchuck area Tuesday afternoon.

Chelan County Sheriff's deputies and crews with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the 10 block of Cloud Cap Lane at around 3:30 p.m. where they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer's lone occupant - who got out safely, also reported the fire had been purposefully set by their ex-boyfriend.

Upon receiving this information from the victim, Sheriff's Chief Seth Buhler says deputies immediately launched a search for the suspect, 47-year-old Cory Presby, who they believed had fled into the surrounding mountains.

"More deputies came to the area and started searching for Presby. We got one of our drones to help us look and also brought in air support, our helicopter, to help with the search. We did a thorough search but were unable to locate him at the time."

The search ended at around 9:30 p.m. when Presby reportedly called RiverCom Dispatch to say he was in trouble.

"Presby called RiverCom and said he was lost and cold because temperatures had dropped and the wind was really blowing last night. Deputies ended up finding him sitting on the deck area of a new construction home about three-quarters-of-a-mile away from the scene of the reported arson."

Buhler says Presby didn't confess to the alleged crime or admit to having any association with the fire or the victim.

Presby received medical aid and was provided shelter at the scene before being booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of arson and felony violation of a no contact order.

The trailer is reportedly a total loss and was rendered uninhabitable.