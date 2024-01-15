Wenatchee Jobless Rate At Historic Low, Growth Outstrips State

The Wenatchee area jobless rate is at historic lows for the time of year.

The most recent data, for November of 2023, shows an unemployment rate of 4.4%, the lowest reading for November in the Wenatchee MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area - Chelan and Douglas counties) since county unemployment data began to be recorded electronically in 1990.

The local unemployment rate still trails the overall jobless rate of Washington state, which is 4.2%.

Image from Washington Employment Security Department Image from Washington Employment Security Department loading...

Wenatchee MSA's labor market has expanded for 32 months (April 2021 through November 2023).

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, estimates show there were 49,500 people employed in non-farm jobs, an increase of 1,500 and 3.1% above the 48,000 jobs tallied in November 2022.

In each of the past seven months (May through November 2023) the local nonfarm job market has grown faster than Washington’s nonfarm market.

In November 2023, employment at most major Wenatchee area industries was greater than in November 2022.

The Leisure and hospitality sector saw the biggest increase at 7.7%.

The exceptions: the number of jobs in retail trade and state government across Chelan and Douglas counties both declined by 100 this November versus in November 2022.

Washington state’s nonfarm market registered a more subdued, 1.1% job growth pace during in the past year.

In fact, year-over-year job growth rates in the Wenatchee area were faster than growth rates statewide from May through November 2023.