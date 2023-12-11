A German Shepherd mix was pulled from an ice-filled swimming pool on Wednesday, thanks to an alert neighbor and the quick response of the Wenatchee Animal Control officers who came to the dog's rescue.

The swimming pool was located on a vacant property in Chelan County, so if not for the alert neighbor who heard the dog in distress, who knows what "Sergeant's" fate might have been.

Wenatchee Humane Society Executive Director James Pumphrey says the dog likely would have died without the neighbor's report and the response by Animal Control. It's an example of the lifesaving work they are called upon frequently throughout the year with abandoned, neglected or abused animals.

Humane Officers found Sergeant treading water but struggling to stay afloat in the icy cold water.

Wenatchee Animal Control Officers rescue Sergeant from icy swimming pool

Fortunately, Sergeant had tags and the Animal Control Officers were able to locate his owners in Wenatchee and reunite them. "Sergeant" is doing well and his family was thankful for the quick response to save their dog.

