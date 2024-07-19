In Washington state, a new study appears to show sexually active people are practicing safe-sex measures more effectively than in most other states.

The index ranked Washington the fourth-best region among all states for safe-sex measures

The study's takeaways highlight significant variances in sexual health safety across the United States among the sexually active. The Northeast states ranked highest as a region with none in the bottom 10 and there are generally higher cases of STI's in the southern US.

What are the states with the best safe-sex practices

It does not appear abstinence was on of the metrics included in the study but what it did include was;

Information on STI or sexually transmitted infections,

the number of sexual health clinics per capita

online searches for protection during sex and birth control measures

A search for "Sexual health clinics" in this area will return everything from Planned Parenthood locations to local medical centers and clinics.

The study used Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports on chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis infections per capita (100,000 people), and Google searches for key phrases such as ‘contraception’, ‘safe sex tips’ and ‘condoms’ The study created an index ranking out of 100, where the higher the score, the better the safety score Washington state was ranked fourth for best safe-sex practices in the country because residents here have access to 1.9 clinics per 100,000 people and the CDC says gonorrhea cases are 20% below the national average.

Which state ranked at the top for safe-sex practices

So if Washington ranked near the top of the list, which state could be considered the safe sex capital of the nation? Vermont, it turns out.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Vermont has the lowest rate of chlamydia based on population. There are a lot of online searches for information on safe sex measures and Vermont is above the nation's average in number of sexual health clinics.

Here are the top 10 states in the study

Which state ranked at the bottom for safe-sex practices

South Dakota ranks at the bottom of the study because of the CDC reported above-average cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis .

Here are the bottom 10 states in the study

