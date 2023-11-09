Two Injured In Crash On Stampede Pass
Two men are recovering after their pickup truck crashed in rural Kittitas County this morning (Wednesday, Nov. 8).
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the wreck occurred at around 9 a.m. when Daniel Rosebrook of Granite Falls swerved to miss a pothole on Stampede Pass Road and went off the roadway.
The truck tumbled approximately 400 feet down a steep embankment before striking a tree.
Deputies say Rosebrook was ejected from the vehicle just as it left the roadway, while his passenger, 23-year-old Sky Quick of Lake Stevens remained inside the vehicle throughout the accident.
Both men received non-life threatening injuries and Quick required extrication with a litter on a high-angle rope system.
The two men had reportedly been hunting in the area at the time of the crash.
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue, Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue, Kittitas County Search & Rescue, and Seattle Mountain Rescue also responded to the incident.
