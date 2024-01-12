Two Dead In SR 20 Crash In Okanogan County

Two men are dead after a single vehicle crash Thursday night on State Route 20 in Okanogan County.

Troopers say a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Terry Thompson of Danville was traveling westbound on SR 20 east of Tonasket when he attempted to pass in a no passing zone in a corner.

Fatality Crash SR 20 Okanogan County - Image from Washington State Patrol Fatality Crash SR 20 Okanogan County - Image from Washington State Patrol loading...

They say Thompson lost control and the pickup left the roadway to the left, rolled down an embankment and came to a rest on its top in a creek.

Thompson and 57-year-old Raymond Thompson of Danville were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at about 6:45pm Thursday.

Troopers say Raymond Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It’s not known if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.