Trooper Injured After Patrol Cruiser Hit By Semi Trailer On I-90

A Washington State Patrol Trooper has minor injuries after her patrol vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer in snowy conditions on I-90 Near Cle Elum Saturday evening.

A Semi driven by 30-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez of Yakima was westbound when he lost control approaching an accident blocking a lane of traffic.

The semi-trailer hit the state patrol vehicle that had pulled up behind the crash.

Gonzalez was cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving and failure to use chains.

The trooper, 46-year-old Christine White of Ellensburg, suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash, which took place at 6:22pm Saturday.

Driving too fast for conditions was listed as the cause of the crash.

