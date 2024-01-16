Trooper Avoids Serious Injury After Being Hit By SUV on I-90

A state patrol trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on I-90 west of Easton Monday afternoon.

Troopers say a 1999 Toyota RAV4 driven by 21-year-old Dylan Williams of Tacoma was westbound when he lost control and hit 26-year-old Trooper Elijah Eilers of Cle Elum, who was standing on the shoulder speaking to the driver of another car.

Trooper Eilers was not seriously injured, but was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Cle Elum as a precautionary measure.

Willams also hit the other vehicle and will likely faces charges after troopers say he was driving too fast for conditions.

The driver of the other vehicle, A 1997 Honda CR-V, was 27-year-old Shane Keller of Easton, who was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash, which took place just after 2:30pm Monday about 14 miles west of Easton.

Troopers listed the crash as a non-injury collision.