Five Of The Healthiest Apple Varieties Are Here In Washington State

What's The Healthiest Variety Of Apples You Can Eat In Washington State?

What is the healthiest apple? You might be surprised by what variety of apples is the healthiest to eat in Washington State.



Here Are The Top Five Healthiest Apples You'll Find In Washington State

You know the adage "an apple a day keeps the doctor" away still applies. In a recent survey, USA Today reported that only 12% of adults get their recommended fruit intake for the day.

I'm one of those guilty people who tries to have an apple a day but sadly it usually sits in the fridge looking back at me while I pick something else.

I thought for the fun of it, I would break down the five healthiest apples to eat and yes you can get all five varieties right here in Washington State.

No worries if you didn't Red Delicious on the list, Red Delicious is the healthiest from an antioxidant standpoint, and the darker the red skin, the better.

As you can see, there are plenty of apples and varieties to enjoy and choose from. I love Fuji for my lunches because I like a crisp and sweet apple. Is there an apple that you prefer? what is it? I'd love to know your favorite variety of apple and you can share it in the comments below.

