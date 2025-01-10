Soap Lake Woman Killed In SR-28 Crash

A Grant County woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Soap Lake yesterday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:25 on State Route 28 when a sports car driven by 59-year-old George B. Martin of Moses Lake ran a stop sign and hit an SUV driven by 39-year-old Jessica H. Oelke of Soap Lake.

Get our free mobile app

The impact caused Oelke's vehicle to flip and strike a utility pole at the side of the roadway, while Martin's car ended up in a roadside ditch.

Oelke was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Martin was seriously injured and airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Troopers say charges are pending against Martin for causing the wreck and killing Oelke, but it's not yet known if impairment was a factor.

The accident snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.