Silver Falls Recommended For Late Summer Hiking, Camping

Families still have a chance to take one last hike in the Washington back country before school starts.

One of the recommended destinations in the Wenatchee Region is Silver Falls, which is 31 miles north and west of Entiat.

Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario says Silver Falls offers two hiking trails and a newly reopened campground.

"The campground has opened," said DeMario. "It was closed for a little bit due to some stream side restoration projects ongoing there, but it's open again."

Silver Falls Campground - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest Silver Falls Campground - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest loading...

Amenities at the Silver Falls campgrounds include tent camping, camping trailer, picnic tables, toilets and drinking water.

The campground has two loops and 31 trailer/tent sites at 2,400 feet elevation. Parking is $20.00 per vehicle per night

It’s part of a recreation complex which also includes The Silver Falls National Recreation Trail and the Riverside Interpretive Trail.

DeMario says the National Recreation Trail offers a special attraction.

"There's a waterfall right there," said DeMario. "You don't have that many trails that a waterfall is right next to the trail in some areas. So, that's a big draw for folks heading to that one."

The trail got its designation as the Silver Falls National Recreation Trail in 1979.

The Silver Falls National Recreation Trail - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest The Silver Falls National Recreation Trail - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest loading...

The Washington Trails Association refers to it as, “a treasure of a trail with a wide graceful waterfall and panoramic views of the Entiat River Valley.”

The trail is a loop trail which is a 1.7 mile round-trip. It has a 600-foot elevation gain, peaking at 3,050 feet.

According to AllTrails, the Silver Falls National Recreation Trail is, “great for birding, hiking, and walking.”

The Silver Falls National Recreation Trail - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest The Silver Falls National Recreation Trail - Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest loading...

AllTrails notes the trail is considered a moderately challenging route, which takes an average of one-hour to complete.

Dogs are welcome and may be off leash in some areas.

A $5.00 Northwest Forest Pass is required to park at the trailhead of Silver Falls.

Those passes are available at National Forest offices and visitor centers or through private vendors, and online.

The Silver Falls recreational complex is located on Entiat River Road 31 miles from its junction with U.S. 97A at Entiat. The roadway is paved all the way to the recreational complex.