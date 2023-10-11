Semi Rollover Crash On US 97 Dumps Load Of Apples On Roadway

No one is injured from a semi rollover crash that backed up traffic on US 97 near Blewett Pass Tuesday.

The rig driven by 34-year-old Sergio Valdez of Entiat was southbound when a 2014 Ford F-350 pickup truck hauling a boat trailer clipped the truck.

The pickup driven by 69-year-old Paul Azura of Tonsket was trying to pass the semi, but swerved to avoid ongoing traffic with the boat hitting the semi.

The semi then rolled over and dumped its load of apples on the roadway.

Azura was given a ticket for "unsafe passing". The crash took place at about 12:45pm Tuesday.

Neither Valdez or Azura or Azura's passenger, 69-year-old Cathy Ozura of Tonasket, were injured.

Traffic was delayed for a time from the crash.