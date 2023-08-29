Douglas County has announced a closure of McNeil Canyon Road beginning Tuesday, August 29th as of of 9am for vehicles weighing more than 10,000 lbs.

The closure is necessary to allow county crews to complete work on analysis, design and evaluation of the right-of-way acquisitions for a planned roadway realignment and safety improvement project on McNeil Canyon Road, slated for completion in 2025.

The closure is from the intersection of Rd. C NW (SR 172) and Rd. 14 NW (SR 172) and Beebe Bridge on US Hwy 97. A news release late Monday said the closure is due to concerns over the current road conditions, redesign, and construction.

Three alternate detours for affected vehicles include US Hwy 2 through Pine Canyon, Road C NW (SR 172), and Bridgeport Hill Road.

Douglas County Administrator Jordyn Giulio said a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th when County Commissioners will consider adoption of a permitting process for the operation of motor vehicles weighing more than 10,000 lbs.and for drivers to get access to the road.