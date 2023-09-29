Projekt Bayern Brings Oktoberfest Back To Wenatchee

For the second straight year, an Oktoberfest celebration will be held at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

The event is hosted by the Leavenworth group, Projekt Bayern, and will happen over three consecutive weekends starting tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 29).

Spokesperson Amy Gustin says there's one big difference between this year's festival and last year's.

"The biggest news this year is we are doing free admission all three weekends for everybody. And we want people that have never been to an Oktoberfest to come because it is so much fun!"

Gustin says another difference that revelers will notice this year is the amount of fresh air that's available to them.

"This year, we're mostly going to be outside in the parking lot. We have two huge tents and each of them will have a band with live music and dancing happening at all times."

The festival will also include a stein holding contest, kid's area (Kinderplatz), games, vendors, authentic Bavarian food, and - of course - plenty of imported German beer, as well as wine and hard cider.

Projekt Bayern's Oktoberfest goes on from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept 29-30, and Oct. 6-7, 13-14.

Previously, Projekt Bayern had organized an annual Oktoberfest event for the City of Leavenworth for 23 years, but created a separate festival in Wenatchee which started last year after the City of Leavenworth decided to use a different organizer for their event.