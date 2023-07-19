Police Seeking Tips In Warden Burglary

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to identify two suspects who are wanted for burglary.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the pair were captured on surveillance video breaking into a business in the 17000 block of State Route 170 near Warden around midnight on July 13.

"They pulled up in a pickup truck and both got out, then broke the door glass to enter the store and began taking items. But out biggest concern is that at least one of them was armed."

Foreman says the brazen nature of the crime is rather unusual in the rural community.

"This one is a bit out of the ordinary since it's a commercial burglary near a very small town and the suspects had to have known that the building was lit up inside and there were cameras inside since one of them is wearing a mask. So these guys are pretty brave."

Surveillance footage shows the two men arriving at and leaving the scene in a silver- or gray-colored Dodge pickup truck with a sunroof.

Foreman says anyone who encounters the pair should not approach them, as they are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Multi-Agency Communications Center at 509-762-1160. Callers can remain anonymous.