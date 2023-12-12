Police Issue Alert For Missing Quincy Man

Police in Grant County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man they report has been missing for over a month.

The Quincy Police Department said 66-year-old James G. Cox has not been seen since November 10, when he was seen walking along Road 9 Northwest in Quincy at around 10:30 a.m.

Det. Damon Powell says Cox is homeless but isn't known for staying outside the Quincy area.

"For the most part he bounces around from couch to couch. He doesn't have his own home but he does stay with different people throughout the area that are friends or acquaintances of his."

Powell says detectives have gathered some information about Cox's disappearance thus far but he is unable to provide any specific details at this time.

"Because there is the potential of this disappearance being under suspicious circumstances I can't give out any details right now."

Cox is described as being 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with graying medium-length hair and a gray beard. Powell says Cox also has a birth mark on one of his knees.

Anyone with information about Cox's whereabouts is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department by calling 509-787-2222. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

