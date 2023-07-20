One Dead, Two Seriously Injured After Rollover Crash In Twisp

One person is dead and two others injured following a single-vehicle rollover accident in Okanogan County late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Twisp River Road in Twisp when a car occupied by two males and two females lost control, left the roadway, and collided with a tree.

Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell says only one of the vehicle's occupants walked away from the scene.

"Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of one of the female passengers and severe spinal-neck injuries to the male driver and a second female passenger."

The male passenger was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and released.

Yarnell says intoxicants appears to have played a role in the accident.

"Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the collision. The incident is still under investigation at this time and the Washington State Patrol has been requested to assist with the evaluation of the collision site."

Yarnell says all of the occupants were in their 20s and none of their names are being released at this time.

Traffic on the road was slowed while the wreckage was cleared and investigators worked the scene.