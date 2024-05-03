Which teams have the cheapest and most expensive tickets to watch live professional sports teams in the US? Here is a look at what fans pay in five different sports; football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey and soccer, according to Remitly

Here in Washington, we can see what we shell out to go to Seahawk, Mariner, Kraken or Sounder games. We've got the WNBA's Seattle Storm but the survey looked at the NBA ticket pricing so sorry, Sonic fans!

Average ticket prices per sport and state

The NFL is America's favorite pro sport and it has the highest average ticket prices of any of the sports. Analysis revealed a $297 single game average ticket price for all 32 NFL teams. The NBA averages $165, NHL $146 and MLS (soccer) is $105. The cheapest of the five sports is Major League Baseball. ‘America’s pastime’ has an average price for a single game ticket of just $79.

How states ranked by the Average Prices for a single ticket to a pro sports event