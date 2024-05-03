NOT So Cheap Seats! Seahawks, Mariner, Kraken & Sounders Ticket Prices vs. Other Teams
Which teams have the cheapest and most expensive tickets to watch live professional sports teams in the US? Here is a look at what fans pay in five different sports; football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey and soccer, according to Remitly
Here in Washington, we can see what we shell out to go to Seahawk, Mariner, Kraken or Sounder games. We've got the WNBA's Seattle Storm but the survey looked at the NBA ticket pricing so sorry, Sonic fans!
Average ticket prices per sport and state
The NFL is America's favorite pro sport and it has the highest average ticket prices of any of the sports. Analysis revealed a $297 single game average ticket price for all 32 NFL teams. The NBA averages $165, NHL $146 and MLS (soccer) is $105. The cheapest of the five sports is Major League Baseball. ‘America’s pastime’ has an average price for a single game ticket of just $79.
How states ranked by the Average Prices for a single ticket to a pro sports event
|State/District
|Number of teams
|Number of sports
|Average single ticket cost
|Massachusetts
|5
|5
|$236
|New York
|9
|5
|$198
|Florida
|11
|5
|$182
|Arizona
|4
|4
|$178
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|$177
|Missouri
|5
|4
|$175
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|$175
|California
|18
|5
|$173
|Washington
|4
|4
|$169
|Pennsylvania
|8
|5
|$159
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|$152
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|$141
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|$140
|Illinois
|6
|5
|$137
|Colorado
|5
|5
|$136
|District of Columbia
|4
|4
|$135
|Texas
|11
|5
|$131
|Ohio
|8
|5
|$129
|Georgia
|4
|4
|$121
|Michigan
|4
|4
|$101
|State/District
|Cities/Towns
|Average single ticket cost
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|$938
|Massachusetts
|Foxborough
|$516
|Missouri
|Kansas City
|$419
|Washington
|Seattle
|$406
|California
|Inglewood, Santa Clara
|$355
|Illinois
|Chicago
|$341
|Colorado
|Denver
|$309
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
|$303
|Florida
|Tampa, Miami, Jacksonville
|$301
|Wisconsin
|Green Bay
|$289
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|$279
|Louisiana
|New Orleans
|$271
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|$269
|Texas
|Arlington, Houston
|$249
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|$239
|Arizona
|Glendale
|$228
|Ohio
|Cleveland, Cincinnati
|$220
|Maryland
|Baltimore, Landover
|$202
|New Jersey
|East Rutherford
|$199
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|$191
|New York
|Orchard Park
|$184
|Michigan
|Detroit
|$170
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|$155
|State/District
|Cities/Towns
|Average single ticket cost
|New York
|New York
|$144
|Missouri
|St. Louis, Kansas City
|$99
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|$96
|California
|Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, Anaheim
|$92
|Georgia
|Cumberland
|$86
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|$81
|Pennsylvania
|Pittsburgh, Philadelphia
|$78
|Illinois
|Chicago
|$77
|Texas
|Houston, Arlington
|$76
|Florida
|St Petersburg, Miami
|$71
|District of Columbia
|Washington D.C.
|$65
|Michigan
|Detroit
|$57
|Ohio
|Cleveland, Cincinnati
|$55
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|$53
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|$49
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|$47
|Colorado
|Denver
|$47
|Washington
|Seattle
|$46
|State/District
|Cities/Towns
|Average single ticket cost
|New York
|New York
|$362
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|$280
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|$231
|California
|Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento
|$227
|Tennessee
|Memphis
|$212
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|$163
|Louisiana
|New Orleans
|$158
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia
|$156
|Ohio
|Cleveland
|$152
|Texas
|San Antonio, Houston, Dallas
|$148
|Colorado
|Denver
|$143
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|$137
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|$126
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|$117
|Florida
|Miami, Orlando
|$117
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|$115
|Illinois
|Chicago
|$104
|District of Columbia
|Washington
|$85
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|$82
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|$70
|Oregon
|Portland
|$69
|Michigan
|Detroit
|$66
|State/District
|Cities/Towns
|Average single ticket cost
|Arizona
|Tempe
|$240
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|$223
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|$187
|Florida
|Tampa, Sunrise
|$181
|New York
|New York, Elmont, Buffalo
|$177
|Illinois
|Chicago
|$170
|Washington
|Seattle
|$142
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|$140
|Colorado
|Denver
|$139
|Minnesota
|Saint Paul
|$138
|District of Columbia
|Washington
|$125
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
|$124
|California
|Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Jose
|$116
|Texas
|Dallas
|$116
|North Carolina
|Raleigh
|$110
|Michigan
|Detroit
|$109
|Missouri
|St Louis
|$108
|Ohio
|Columbus
|$108
|New Jersey
|Newark
|$98
|State/District
|Cities/Towns
|Average single ticket cost
|District of Columbia
|Washington
|$264
|New Jersey
|Harrison
|$213
|Florida
|Fort Lauderdale, Orlando
|$179
|Missouri
|St Louis
|$150
|California
|Los Angeles, Carson, San Jose
|$112
|Pennsylvania
|Chester
|$105
|Kansas
|Kansas City
|$97
|Ohio
|Cincinnati, Columbus
|$97
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|$94
|Oregon
|Portland
|$91
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|$82
|Washington
|Seattle
|$81
|Texas
|Austin, Frisco, Houston
|$77
|Minnesota
|Saint Paul
|$74
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|$68
|Massachusetts
|Foxborough
|$64
|Utah
|Sandy
|$63
|New York
|New York
|$61
|Illinois
|Chicago
|$53
|Colorado
|Commerce City
|$44
What The Chiefs Move To the Legends In Kansas Would Look Like
Gallery Credit: Rob Creighton