NOT So Cheap Seats! Seahawks, Mariner, Kraken &#038; Sounders Ticket Prices vs. Other Teams

NOT So Cheap Seats! Seahawks, Mariner, Kraken & Sounders Ticket Prices vs. Other Teams

Lumen Field Getty Images

Which teams have the cheapest and most expensive tickets to watch live professional sports  teams in the US?  Here is a look at what fans pay in five different sports; football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey and soccer, according to Remitly

Here in Washington, we can see what we shell out to go to Seahawk, Mariner, Kraken or Sounder games.  We've got the WNBA's Seattle Storm but the survey looked at the NBA ticket pricing so sorry, Sonic fans!

Average ticket prices per sport and state

The NFL is America's favorite pro sport and it has the highest average ticket prices of any of the sports.  Analysis revealed a $297 single game average ticket price for all 32 NFL teams.  The NBA  averages $165, NHL $146 and MLS (soccer) is $105. The cheapest of the five sports is Major League Baseball.  ‘America’s pastime’ has an average price for a single game ticket of just $79.

How states ranked by the Average Prices for a single ticket to a pro sports event 

 

State/DistrictNumber of teamsNumber of sportsAverage single ticket cost
Massachusetts55$236
New York95$198
Florida115$182
Arizona44$178
New Jersey43$177
Missouri54$175
Tennessee44$175
California185$173
Washington44$169
Pennsylvania85$159
Minnesota55$152
Wisconsin33$141
North Carolina44$140
Illinois65$137
Colorado55$136
District of Columbia44$135
Texas115$131
Ohio85$129
Georgia44$121
Michigan44$101
The cheapest and most expensive states to watch the NFL
Seattle has underperformed on the field in recent years but you wouldn't know it by the Seahawk's average ticket price.
State/DistrictCities/TownsAverage single ticket cost
NevadaLas Vegas$938
MassachusettsFoxborough$516
MissouriKansas City$419
WashingtonSeattle$406
CaliforniaInglewood, Santa Clara$355
IllinoisChicago$341
ColoradoDenver$309
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia, Pittsburgh$303
FloridaTampa, Miami, Jacksonville$301
WisconsinGreen Bay$289
TennesseeNashville$279
LouisianaNew Orleans$271
MinnesotaMinneapolis$269
TexasArlington, Houston$249
North CarolinaCharlotte$239
ArizonaGlendale$228
OhioCleveland, Cincinnati$220
MarylandBaltimore, Landover$202
New JerseyEast Rutherford$199
GeorgiaAtlanta$191
New YorkOrchard Park$184
MichiganDetroit$170
IndianaIndianapolis$155
The cheapest and most expensive states to watch Major League baseball
The cheapest tickets in the MLB are at Mariner games where the average ticket cost is $46.
State/DistrictCities/TownsAverage single ticket cost
New YorkNew York$144
MissouriSt. Louis, Kansas City$99
MassachusettsBoston$96
CaliforniaLos Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, San Francisco, Anaheim$92
GeorgiaCumberland$86
ArizonaPhoenix$81
PennsylvaniaPittsburgh, Philadelphia$78
IllinoisChicago$77
TexasHouston, Arlington$76
FloridaSt Petersburg, Miami$71
District of ColumbiaWashington D.C.$65
MichiganDetroit$57
OhioCleveland, Cincinnati$55
WisconsinMilwaukee$53
MinneapolisMinnesota$49
MarylandBaltimore$47
ColoradoDenver$47
WashingtonSeattle$46
The cheapest and most expensive states to watch NBA basketball
Sorry Northwest Sonic fans, Seattle is not listed because Remitly's data only sourced men's professional sports so the WNBA's Storm are not factored in.  However, the Portland Trailblazers are a value at just $69 for the average ticket price
State/DistrictCities/TownsAverage single ticket cost
New YorkNew York$362
MassachusettsBoston$280
MinnesotaMinneapolis$231
CaliforniaLos Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento$227
TennesseeMemphis$212
ArizonaPhoenix$163
LouisianaNew Orleans$158
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia$156
OhioCleveland$152
TexasSan Antonio, Houston, Dallas$148
ColoradoDenver$143
UtahSalt Lake City$137
GeorgiaAtlanta$126
North CarolinaCharlotte$117
FloridaMiami, Orlando$117
IndianapolisIndiana$115
IllinoisChicago$104
District of ColumbiaWashington$85
WisconsinMilwaukee$82
OklahomaOklahoma City$70
OregonPortland$69
MichiganDetroit$66
The cheapest and most expensive states to watch NHL hockey
Anyone who has attended a Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena knows the experience is not cheap and the average ticket price is among the highest in the NHL
State/DistrictCities/TownsAverage single ticket cost
ArizonaTempe$240
MassachusettsBoston$223
NevadaLas Vegas$187
FloridaTampa, Sunrise$181
New YorkNew York, Elmont, Buffalo$177
IllinoisChicago$170
WashingtonSeattle$142
TennesseeNashville$140
ColoradoDenver$139
MinnesotaSaint Paul$138
District of ColumbiaWashington$125
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphia, Pittsburgh$124
CaliforniaLos Angeles, Anaheim, San Jose$116
TexasDallas$116
North CarolinaRaleigh$110
MichiganDetroit$109
MissouriSt Louis$108
OhioColumbus$108
New JerseyNewark$98
The cheapest and most expensive states to watch Major League soccer
Soccer is the most popular sport on the planet and the Northwest is a hotbed for the sport.  Seattle has been an MLS Champion club but their average ticket prices are middle of the pack.
State/DistrictCities/TownsAverage single ticket cost
District of ColumbiaWashington$264
New JerseyHarrison$213
FloridaFort Lauderdale, Orlando$179
MissouriSt Louis$150
CaliforniaLos Angeles, Carson, San Jose$112
PennsylvaniaChester$105
KansasKansas City$97
OhioCincinnati, Columbus$97
North CarolinaCharlotte$94
OregonPortland$91
GeorgiaAtlanta$82
WashingtonSeattle$81
TexasAustin, Frisco, Houston$77
MinnesotaSaint Paul$74
TennesseeNashville$68
MassachusettsFoxborough$64
UtahSandy$63
New YorkNew York$61
IllinoisChicago$53
ColoradoCommerce City$44
610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

What The Chiefs Move To the Legends In Kansas Would Look Like

Sports architecture firm Manica released renderings for what a new home for The Kansas City Chiefs might look like if they moved to Kansas out by the Legends near Children's Mercy Park, The Kansas Speedway, and Legends Field.

Gallery Credit: Rob Creighton

Categories: Articles, Featured

More From 610 KONA