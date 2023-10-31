No Sign Of Wenatchee Man Missing Since April After Major Search

There's still no sign of a Wenatchee man who's been missing since April after a large organized search effort over the weekend.

It marked the third time the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search for Travis Coleman, who was last seen at his apartment on Montana Street in Wenatchee.

Weekend search effort for Travis Coleman - Image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office Weekend search effort for Travis Coleman - Image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office loading...

The weekend effort was by far the biggest search attempt, which included several dozen professional and volunteer searchers, a helicopter, several UTVs and a number of search dogs.

The operation in the Castle Rock to Fairview Canyon areas uncovered a number of small items, but nothing that gave any indication of where Coleman might be.

Wenatchee Police originally handled his disappearance, but deputies say police requested the sheriff's office handle search operations because of its resources available.

Since Coleman's disappearance, the sheriff's office has conducted an air search with a helicopter and a ground search of areas it was thought Coleman might have been. No signs of Coleman were found during the previous two searches.

In April, Coleman's sister, Terra O'Neal said he may have been suffering from mental health issues.

She said he had walked off a construction site where he was working in Cashmere and was missing for 30 hours.

O'Neal said Coleman apparently walked or hitchhiked back to his apartment in Wenatchee the next morning before disappearing again later that day.

The search this past weekend started Saturday and ended Sunday.

The sheriff's office says consisted of following resources:

10 Pierce County Volunteer Search and Rescue members, including 2 search dogs.

15 Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue members, including 1search dog

A Washington State Search and Rescue Planning team

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

1 Chelan County Sheriff’s Office side by side UTV

2 Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Deputies

On Sunday the search consisted of the following resources:

7 Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue members, including 1search dog

1 Washington State Search and Rescue Planning team member

1 Chelan County Sheriff’s Office side by side UTV

1 Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Deputies

Anyone with information about Coleman's disappearance is being asked to contact Wenatchee Police and use the case number 23W0642