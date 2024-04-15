No one was located after a pickup truck drove into the Columbia River from U.S. 97A just south of Rocky Reach Dam Sunday morning.

Troopers say an unidentified person was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra southbound on the highway when they drifted to the right and overcorrected across the roadway.

They say the truck then drove over railroad tracks, drove over an embankment, and into the Columbia River.

Divers from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spent an extended amount of time searching and were not able to locate any bodies

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters union image Wenatchee Valley Firefighters union image loading...

It's still not known how many people were in the truck.

Troopers say the truck drove into the river at 9:51 am Sunday. The northbound side was partially blocked for a time.

The truck wasn't lifted from the river until after midnight Monday morning.