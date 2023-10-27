Moses Lake Names New Chief Of Police

The Moses Lake Police Department has a new chief.

Capt. Dave Sands will assume the role as the city's top cop following the retirement of former chief Kevin Fuhr, who left to become the manager of the City of Moses Lake.

Sands is a 31-year veteran of the force who says he doesn't expect to introduce many changes to the department.

"This organization has always prided itself on our core values and our family atmosphere, hard work, and community. Those are the bedrocks that will continue and I am certainly committed to build upon. I am a different person than Kevin (Fuhr) and they'll be some differences as we move forward but as I look at it now I see no reason for any major course corrections."

Sands was named captain in 2009 and has been serving as acting chief since May.

A badge ceremony to formally make Sands chief is scheduled for November 14.

