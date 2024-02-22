Moses Lake Man Jailed For Pistol-Whipping Sister In Face

A Moses Lake man is in jail after he allegedly pistol-whipped his sister in the face prior to staging a standoff with police.

Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Loop Drive at around 4:30 p.m. where they found the 26-year-old victim outside.

"Upon arrival they contacted a female in the front yard who had obvious minor injuries to her face," says Sgt. Jeff Sursely.

The woman's alleged attacker, 28-year-old Miguel Urena, then barricaded himself inside the residence and staged a standoff with police that lasted roughly 45 minutes.

"The house was surrounded by officers and the suspect was eventually called out by negotiators and surrendered peacefully."

Urena was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.