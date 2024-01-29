Man Charged With Shooting Into Veteran’s Clinic Free With No Bail

A 54-year-old East Wenatchee man shot by police after they say he fired shots into the Wenatchee veteran’s clinic is free with no bail.

Troy McMaster made his first appearance in Chelan County Superior Court Friday, where Special Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar asked for no bail as the case proceeds.

Judge Kristin Ferrera expressed concern because of the seriousness of the allegations but granted the request.

Police say on Dec 17 McMaster fired shots and rammed his truck into the veteran's clinic, and aimed a gun at his brother before fleeing to East Wenatchee..

He was then shot in the legs by police in a confrontation on the Eastmont Extension.

McMaster was deemed by medical and mental health providers to no longer be a threat to the public or himself earlier this month.

Judge Ferrera ordered a public defender be appointed for him Friday after McMaster had earlier said he did not have funds to hire an attorney. McMaster was released on personal recognizance.

Moving forward in the case, he must not possess firearms or consume drugs or alcohol.

He's charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree malicious mischief for causing damage greater than $5,000, and a special allegation of being armed with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

McMaster’s assault charge stems from accusations he aimed a gun at his brother while in the veteran's clinic parking lot. He will now be allowed to have contact with his brother under the terms of his release.

He is not allowed to leave Chelan or Douglas counties except for medical appointments, and was ordered to comply with any treatment plans and take prescribed medications.

McMaster has been going through a lengthy recovery from his gunshot wounds to his legs and received numerous surgeries at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

His arraignment is set for Feb. 7.

Douglas County Prosecuting Edgar Gordon is serving as a special prosecutor in the Chelan County case.