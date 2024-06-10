Man Involved In Lake Chelan Crash In May Reported To Have Died

The Washington State Patrol is reporting the death of a driver who crashed on State Route 150 between Chelan and Mansfield in May.

Troopers say 37-year-old Erik Korbely was driving westbound in an SUV when he lost control, struck a guardrail on the eastbound side and entered Lake Chelan, with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

Korbely was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the State Patrol reports him to have died today.

He was a resident of Colville.

It's not known if Korbely was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The SUV remained in the lake afterward and was retrieved at a later date.

Troopers now confirm that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash that took place at about 7:30pm May 13.