Man Faces DUI Charges After Injury Accident Near Thorp

A 71-year-old man is facing DUI charges following a single-vehicle rollover accident in Kittitas County Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol reports the crash occurred on Interstate-90 about nine miles west of Ellensburg near Thorp at 5:15 p.m.

Troopers say Gregory Hogan of Orting was westbound when he lost control of his pickup truck, went off the roadway and rolled.

Hogan was unhurt in the crash but his wife, 69-year-old Pamela Hogan of Orting, was injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for treatment.

Gregory Hogan is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

