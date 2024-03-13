Leavenworth Resident & Avalanche Forecaster Dies In Climbing Accident

A Leavenworth resident and forecaster for the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) is dead after a climbing accident along Icicle Road late last week.

Forty-year-old Matt Primomo was reportedly scaling Icicle Buttress about six miles outside Leavenworth when he suffered a fatal fall at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Primomo was an experienced climber who worked as an analyst for the NWAC producing predictions on avalanche activity.

The NWAC suspended its operations today in observance of Primomo's passing and a GoFundMe page seeking support for his surviving wife, Stella and young son, Milo had already garnered over $65,000 of its $75,000 goal as of early this afternoon.