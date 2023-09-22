Hiker Killed In Fall Near Winthrop

An Alabama man is dead after a hiking accident in the Methow Valley.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the 25-year-old was descending Goat Wall near Winthrop with his climbing partners when he fell approximately 130 feet and was severely injured.

Rescue crews on the ground were unable to reach the man due to the extremely rugged terrain, so a helicopter from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was brought in to hoist him from the area.

The man was transported to a hospital west of the Cascades but did not survive his injuries.

The Okanogan County Coroner is in the process of positively identifying the man and determining the cause of his death.