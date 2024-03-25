Richland Yacht Club to Offer Important Boater’s Education Course
You're invited to a FREE Boater's Education Course at the Richland Yacht Club.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Richland Yacht Club to provide the FREE course on Saturday, April 13th from 8 am till 4 pm at the club. (350 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Washington)
Who is required to carry a Boater Education Card?
The course is available for anyone 12 years of age or older, and required for anyone born after January 1, 1955 who is operating a vessel with a 15-horsepower (or greater) motor in Washington.
The class is free to attend, however, space is limited.
You're encouraged to contact Deputy Brett Hansen at brett.hansen@co.benton.wa.us to reserve a spot in the class. If you're not able to attend this boater education course, parkswa.gov suggests the following:
An online boating education course can be taken to obtain your Mandatory Boater Education Card. Several options are available, and vary in fee amount, course experience, and whether or not they are able to provide your Boater Card directly.
You do NOT need to carry a Boater Education Card if you:
• Were born before Jan. 1, 1955.
• Are an operator of a commercial fishing boat and able to show a valid commercial license.
• Are able to show a valid U.S. Coast Guard Marine Operator License.
• Are renting a boat, have completed a watercraft safety checklist provided by the vendor and been issued a temporary card which you must carry with you.
• Operate a government vessel exempt from state registration.
• Are practicing for or engaging in a permitted racing event, as long as permitting documentation is available upon inspection at the event site.
