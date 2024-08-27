Gorge Amphitheater Evacuated Due To Severe Weather, Fire

Concertgoers at the Gorge Amphitheater near George had to be evacuated from the venue due to severe weather and a wildfire over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened during a concert featuring country musician, Tyler Childers, late Friday afternoon.

Deputies say strong winds and heavy rain created safety concerns, while lightning also ignited a brush fire directly behind the venue.

Crews worked to quickly corral the blaze before it had burned an acre, and the weather improved enough to allow patrons - who had been told to shelter inside their vehicles at the venue's parking lot - to re-enter the facility just after 6 p.m.

The disruption caused one of the scheduled performances at the concert to be cancelled but everything else on the evening's bill went on as planned.

