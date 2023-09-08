Four Guided Hikes Being Staged In Wenatchee Area

Four guided trail hikes are being stage within the next month in the Wenatchee area.

Two of them at Sage Hills and Jacobson Preserve take place on Thursday evenings, while the two other hikes at Squilchuck State Park and Horan Natural Area are set for Saturday mornings.

Each hike covers one to two miles and is intended for all ages.

The hikes are organized as a partnership between the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, city of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Washington State Parks.

Each hike costs $5 to $5.50 per person for each hike. The guided hikes are scheduled:

Sage Hills on Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Jacobson Preserve on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Squilchuck State Park on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Horan Natural Area on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

People can register here.