Clashing Seasons Prompt Advisories From U.S. Forest Service

Overlapping seasonal conditions in the National Forest are prompting officials to issue advisories and warnings to visitors and recreationists.

Although winter conditions are still present in many part of the forest, spring conditions are already returning to some of its low-lying areas.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the differing circumstances require visitors to be well prepared on several levels.

"What this means to forest visitors is they need to be prepared and carry the appropriate equipment depending upon where they recreate and the activity they are involved in. For low land recreationists, dig out your wildflower guidebook as some south facing slopes have warmed up enough for wildflowers to start blooming. Also, grab your binoculars so you can watch migratory birds that are returning. Listen to the bird songs and try to identify which birds are singing."

DeMario adds that while some hiking trails in the forest might now be free of snow, they could be muddy and create traction issues.

The U.S. Forest Service is advising hikers to refrain from walking around any muddy spots they encounter on trails, since this degrades the edges of the paths.

DeMario says it's best to wait to use forest trails and roads until they've had a chance to firm up and dry out.

Forest officials say there's also plenty of freshly-fallen snow at higher elevations in the forest, and those seeking continuing winter recreation as springtime begins should always check the latest forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center before venturing into the backcountry.