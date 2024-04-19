East Wenatchee Man Charged With Intent To Deal “Gray Death”

A 36-year-old East Wenatchee man is charged with drug dealing after being found with a large quantity of what Officers say was a highly lethal drug.

Derek William Bianchi was charged late Wednesday after being arrested by East Wenatchee Police Sunday afternoon.

Officers pulled Bianchi over for driving with a suspended license and say a search of his pickup truck turned up 800 Fentanyl pills, 50 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly two ounces of what's known as Gray Death.

Gray Death" is the street name for what medical experts say is a combination of powerful and dangerous drugs - Fentanyl, Heroin, and other synthetic drugs.

It first appeared in 2017 in the south before spreading to Ohio and Pennsylvania and eventually elsewhere. A high number of deaths have been reported from various concoctions of Gray Death.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber set Bianchi's bail at $25,000.

He’s currently in Chelan County jail. He's charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver and one count of Driving with a Suspended License.

He could be arraigned as early as next Thursday.