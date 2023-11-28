Driver Seriously Injured After Being Ejected In Crash By Cle Elum

Image of rollover pickup truck crash on SR 970 from Washington State Patrol 11-27-2023

An Ellensburg man has serious injuries after being ejected in a single vehicle crash on State Route 970 four miles east of Cle Elum Monday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 40-year-old William Savage was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound side and then went off the road, rolled and stopped 20 from the shoulder in a grass area.

Savage was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

He was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital with injuries.

He was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, crossing the center line and failure to have a restraint.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash which took place at about 3:50pm Monday.

