Driver Hits House In High Speed Wenatchee Crash

A driver has injuries from a high-speed single car crash on Wenatchee city streets Monday.

Police report numerous calls about a speeding car heading northbound on Miller Street that hit houses.

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says the car hit numerous objects before it ricocheted off a house.

"It struck at least one fence in the area of Montana and Miller Street, two sections of fence at one property, struck a tree at the property where it struck the house, maybe struck another small decorative fence elsewhere before coming to a rest upside down, and also sheared off a city street sign pole."

The car came to a stop upside down at the intersection of Dakota and Miller streets.

Reinfeld says the driver did not seem to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"No overt evidence of impairment," said Reinfeld. "It may be a medical issue. It may be something else. And it may require blood work to figure out exactly what happened with the driver. They were transported. They had to be cut from their vehicle, which was extremely badly damaged."

Nobody except the driver was injured, and it's not known what the extent of those injuries is.

South Miller Street was closed from Cherry Street to Millerdale Avenue while the crash was cleared.

Reinfeld said it was fortunate the car missed hitting a number of fire hydrants and a number of utility poles.

He said it’s also fortunate nobody else was involved in the crash and that nobody was killed. No charges have been filed at this point against the driver.