Douglas County Man dead From ATV Crash Early New Year’s Morning

A 40-year-old man is dead after deputies say he was ejected when his ATV crashed over a steep hillside in the Orondo area.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris reports Austin Davis went on a ride with two passengers in his side-by-side ATV behind his residence 13000 block of Hwy 2 just after midnight New Year's morning.

He reportedly dropped off his passengers at some point but failed to return for them.

The two people then walked back to the residence and reported him missing at about 1:45am.

Morris says deputies located Austin's body after an extensive search using the Sheriff's Office drone and side-by-side.

The body has been turned over to the Douglas County Coroner.

Douglas County Fire District 4 and Ballard Ambulance assisted with the recovery.