Someone may feel like a fool on April 1st if they don't claim their prize with the winning HIT 5 ticket worth $440,000 that expires April 1st, 2024.

Washington Lottery officials report there are 26 unclaimed lottery prizes set to expire soon, including a $1 million Powerball prize someone purchased in Puyallup. The total amount of unclaimed lottery prizes are a combined $2.6 million, but could soon be worthless.

Before you get too excited about the potential windfall, the winning HIT 5 ticket was purchased at a Safeway store at 408 NE 81st Street in Vancouver, WA. The full list of unclaimed prizes worth at least $10,000 can be found here.

Winning tickets expire 180 days from the drawing date. Wining Scratch tickets expire 180 days from the last day of ticket sales for that game. Any unclaimed prizes are placed into a reserve account. Once a year, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account to support education in Washington State.

If you discover you hold one of the winning tickets (see link above) there are regional Lottery offices in Tri-Cities, Spokane, Everett, Federal Way, Olympia and Vancouver. . If you are the lucky holder of a ticket worth $100,000 or more, schedule an appointment to arrange a more secure in-person claim.

