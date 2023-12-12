Chelan PUD Names Tri-Cities Native To Replace Retiring Executive

Chelan PUD has a new Chief Financial and Risk Officer as Dan Legard has been named to replace Kelly Boyd, who is retiring next month after serving 30 years at the PUD.

Legard has spent the last 21 years at the City of Kennewick, where he served as the deputy city manager and Finance Director.

Legard also served as president of the Washington Finance Officers Association as well as chairman of the Board for the United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.

He's a native of the Tri-Cities area, and has coach a number of youth sports.

Legard is a certified public accountant and began his career after earning an accounting degree at Western Washington University.

PUD management is expressing support for Legard. “I have a lot of confidence in Dan as our next CFO and I look forward to him carrying on and expanding on the great work under Kelly Boyd,” said General Manager Kirk Hudson.

A News release from Chelan PUD credits the retiring Boyd with strong financial leadership during a recession, helping to reduce debt, and moving the PUD into a strong financial position as one of the few utilities in the U.S. rated AA+ by Fitch and S&P Global, and Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service.