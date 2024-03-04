Cashmere Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Assault, Burglary

A 26-year-old man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted her will serve 12 years in prison for the crimes.

Caulin C. Carlson of Cashmere received the sentence from Judge Travis Brandt in Chelan County Superior Court on Thursday (Feb. 29) after previously pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

He was given 120 months for the assault and 144 months for the burglary to served concurrently.

Prosecutors say Carlson forcefully entered the victim's Wenatchee residence where he threatened her with sexual assault and strangled her in February of 2023.

Caulin Carlson Department of Corrections Caulin Carlson

Department of Corrections loading...

Carlson's guilty plea led to the withdrawal of two additional assault charges and a charge of attempted rape.

Carlson's 12-year term is over twice the standard range for his crimes and Judge Brandt noted his decision for an exceptionally-high sentence was based on the "deliberate cruelty" exhibited by Carlson regarding his threats to rape the victim.

When the assault was committed, Carlson was already on supervised release through the Department of Corrections for a malicious mischief conviction.

In addition to his prison term, Carlson must also pay $3,676.95 in restitution and has been prohibited from any contact with her for the next 100 years.