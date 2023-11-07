Cashmere Man Jailed For Eluding Police

A Cashmere man is in jail on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to elude police on Saturday afternoon.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 5000 block of Sunset Highway in Cashmere at around 4 p.m. when the driver fled in a reckless manner.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle but later identified the driver as 39-year-old Joshua D. Ray of Cashmere.

Both Ray and his vehicle - the same one which deputies attempted to stop and fled - were subsequently located at Ray's residence in the 4900 block of Yaksum Canyon Road.

Ray was arrested without incident at his home and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of eluding, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and violation of a trip permit.

