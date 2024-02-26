Car Goes Up In Flames On McNeil Canyon Road In Douglas County

There are no injuries, but a car is a total loss after going up in flames on McNeil Canyon Road at Spring Canyon Road Friday night.

Douglas County Fire District 5 says it was sent to a vehicle fire at 6:57pm and found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Car fire image from Douglas County Fire District #5

Crews from Douglas County Fire District 4 and Chelan Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.

The fire was contained to the single car with no damage to any nearby property.

Car fire image from Douglas County Fire District #5

McNeil Canyon Road had to be closed in both directions until the fire was out and fire vehicles could be cleared from the roadway.

Car fire image from Douglas County Fire District #5

The car's driver was the only occupant. They were not injured, but confirmed they had been experiencing some recent mechanical problems with the vehicle, which may have contributed to the fire's start.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene and assisted the driver with having the vehicle removed by a tow truck.

Douglas County Fire District 5 expressed gratitude for the assistance and continued partnership with neighboring fire agencies.