Planning for retirement? The sooner you start, the better positioned you'll be for a comfortable retirement as compounding interest and investments have more time to generate profit or recover from downturns.

Planning your life in retirement could mean a consideration of where you will live with important factors to consider including quality health care and affordability.

The Center Square reported 24/7 Wall St. used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to consider of 11 factors from health outcomes, the concentration of medical service providers and access to physical activity.

The Best Place To Retire In Washington?

San Juan County ranks as the best place to retire in Washington. Beautiful Friday Harbor is in San Juan County. The population is 17,631 people, with 33.7% of retirement age.

San Juan County stands out among Washington State's 39 counties in average life expectancy; 86.3 years, compared to 80.2 years across the state as a whole.

The Best Place To Retire In Oregon?

Wallowa County is the choice in Oregon. Avergage life expectancy is 82 and there is an impressive 146 primary care physicians per 100K residents

The Best Place To Retire in Idaho?

Blane County came out on top in Idaho. With a population of 23,868, just over 19% are of retirement age. The average life expectancy is over 85 years.

Click here to see a full explanation of indicators used to rank the best place to retire in every state. The comparisons only considered counties where the population 65 or older is greater than the national share (16%)

