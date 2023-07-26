Best Place To Retire In Washington, Oregon &#038; Idaho

Best Place To Retire In Washington, Oregon & Idaho

Photo credit: Alex Blajan on Unsplash.com

Planning for retirement?  The sooner you start, the better positioned you'll be for a comfortable retirement as compounding interest and investments have more time to generate profit or recover from downturns.

Planning your life in retirement could mean a consideration of where you will live with important factors to consider including quality health care and affordability.

The Center Square reported 24/7 Wall St. used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to consider of 11 factors from health outcomes, the concentration of medical service providers and access to physical activity.

The Best Place To Retire In Washington?

San Juan County ranks as the best place to retire in Washington. Beautiful Friday Harbor is in San Juan County.  The population is 17,631 people, with 33.7% of retirement age.

San Juan County stands out among Washington State's 39 counties in average life expectancy; 86.3 years, compared to 80.2 years across the state as a whole.

The Best Place To Retire In Oregon?

Wallowa County is the choice in Oregon.  Avergage life expectancy is 82 and there is an impressive 146 primary care physicians per 100K residents

The Best Place To Retire in Idaho?

Blane County came out on top in Idaho.  With a population of 23,868, just over 19% are of retirement age.  The average life expectancy is over 85 years.

Click here to see a full explanation of indicators used to rank the best place to retire in every state. The comparisons only considered counties where the population 65 or older is greater than the national share (16%)

THE BEST COUNTY TO RETIRE IN EACH OF THE 50 STATES

Best place to retireTotal populationRetirement age residents as share of total pop. (%)Avg. life expectancy at birth (years)Pop. with access to locations for physical activity (%)Primary care physicians per 100,000 people
Alabama: Baldwin County227,13120.677.765.762.7
Alaska: Haines Borough2,09820.984.496.8289.7
Arizona: Yavapai County233,78931.978.485.057.4
Arkansas: Montgomery County8,52526.875.197.223.2
California: Marin County262,38722.485.297.5144.9
Colorado: Pitkin County17,47119.392.594.686.5
Connecticut: Middlesex County164,56820.580.897.378.3
Delaware: Sussex County234,04528.378.465.057.8
Florida: Sumter County127,33557.680.288.839.8
Georgia: Towns County12,30033.779.0100.054.4
Hawaii: Kauai County73,24720.382.391.881.7
Idaho: Blaine County23,86819.185.274.588.8
Illinois: Monroe County34,73217.780.785.637.2
Indiana: Dubois County43,47417.379.275.578.1
Iowa: Dickinson County17,53625.980.784.272.8
Kansas: Gove County2,77424.880.242.9217.8
Kentucky: Woodford County26,75818.577.683.066.5
Louisiana: Jefferson Parish439,40217.376.796.397.8
Maine: Hancock County55,41725.179.566.4115.7
Maryland: Talbot County37,51029.179.371.6103.7
Massachusetts: Dukes County20,27724.081.396.766.4
Michigan: Emmet County33,94622.579.382.4119.8
Minnesota: Cook County5,57428.582.583.8142.4
Mississippi: Franklin County7,70520.174.470.126.1
Missouri: St. Louis County1,001,98218.077.295.4126.5
Montana: Park County17,07223.079.975.4114.5
Nebraska: Brown County2,75228.179.179.6103.2
Nevada: Douglas County49,15829.081.180.952.1
New Hampshire: Grafton County91,02520.880.784.9187.6
New Jersey: Morris County508,34717.081.898.597.1
New Mexico: Los Alamos County19,16917.483.999.3150.0
New York: New York County1,669,12716.883.7100.0142.2
North Carolina: Transylvania County32,97930.181.085.072.4
North Dakota: Mercer County8,40520.081.979.184.1
Ohio: Medina County181,44818.079.992.762.8
Oklahoma: Ellis County3,81323.276.237.153.2
Oregon: Wallowa County7,33029.382.058.5145.8
Pennsylvania: Montgomery County850,89017.780.596.4132.8
Rhode Island: Bristol County50,67219.781.299.5192.8
South Carolina: Beaufort County186,00727.482.686.071.4
South Dakota: Fall River County6,97929.974.786.469.4
Tennessee: Johnson County17,91222.874.0100.033.0
Texas: Jeff Davis County2,02136.984.444.351.3
Utah: Grand County9,63020.479.494.5134.5
Vermont: Washington County59,60919.779.873.4100.1
Virginia: James City County77,73325.281.697.5111.4
Washington: San Juan County17,63133.786.386.270.1
West Virginia: Tucker County6,82226.375.598.760.0
Wisconsin: Ozaukee County91,02919.881.997.3141.6
Wyoming: Park County29,66423.380.572.5122.9

 

