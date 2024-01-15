Five Injured In Crash on U.S. 2 Between Leavenworth and Peshastin

Five people have injuries from a head on crash in U.S. Hwy. 2 between Leavenworth and Peshastin Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2019 Volkswagen Golf driven by an unnamed 16-year-old boy from Damascus, Oregon was eastbound when he lost control, crossed the center median, and hit a westbound 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

All five people in the Golf, including three under age 18 from Damascus, Oregon, were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with Injuries.

There were two adults in the Golf, 19-year-old Jason Kovachuk and 19-year-old Daniel Mikrik, both of Damascus, Oregon.

The driver of the Golf is under investigation for charges, including vehicular assault related to reckless driving.

"When we chooses to drive our vehicles in a manner that's not safe, and reckless, then there could be some very heavy penalties that follow with that," said State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. "And that's what is being investigated now."

Alcohol or drug were not involved in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was 39-year-old Aaron Jacobs of Cashmere, who was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Traffic was diverted onto North Road between Peshastin and Leavenworth while troopers were on the scene investigating.

Two people in the Golf, including the driver, were not wearing seat belts.

The crash occurred at about 2:30pm Saturday.