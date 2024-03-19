$10 Million Project To Begin On Icicle Creek

Chelan County is overseeing a major project that will soon begin on Icicle Creek near Leavenworth.

The County's Natural Resources Director, Mike Kaputa, says the project is part of a larger endeavor to update aging watershed systems on Icicle Creek.

"This is a project where the Cascade Orchard Irrigation Company, who currently shares a diversion of the Icicle (Creek) with the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, will be separating their system and developing their own pump station. So they asked us to be the construction manager for the project."

The project has a total price tag of roughly $10 million and a contract for its first phase has been approved by the Chelan County Commissioners at a cost of $3,871,360 with Strider Construction of Bellingham.

Kaputa says the work will serve as a vital starting point for upgrading multiple water systems along Icicle Creek.

"I would say in the big picture, it's a really important project for the Icicle work group and the Icicle strategy. Trying to improve instream flows in Icicle Creek and basically rehabbing all of the old infrastructure in Icicle Creek. So it's a really important project from that standpoint and we're happy to be a part of it."

The project is expected to take over a year to fully complete and is expected to be followed by several others involving Icicle Creek in the coming years.