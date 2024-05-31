It's called initiative 2066, Protect Energy Choice. The initiative would protect natural gas as an energy choice for Washington residents. Backers need to collect more than 400,000 signatures by July 5 to qualify for the November ballot. Specifically officials at Let's Go Washington say they need to turn in 324,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

The BIAW wants to keep natural gas available to families and industries

Officials from a broad range of industries around the state and many families use and rely on natural gas and the Building Industry Association of Washington, the sponsor of the initiative, wants to keep natural gas as an energy choice in Washington State.

So where can you sign the initiative in Yakima? Lets Go Washington officials say there are 4 places in Yakima for voters to sign the initiative so it will qualify for the November ballot.

Baker's Auto Repair, 1205 S 18th St, Yakima.

The Print Guys Inc., 101 N 3rd Ave, Yakima.

Central Washington Home Builders, 3301 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima.

Yakima County Republican Office, 2008 W Washington Ave, Yakima.

You may even get a chance to sign the next time you're shopping. Signature gatherers are collecting signatures at area stores.

Getty Images/Ian Waldie Getty Images/Ian Waldie loading...

OFFICIALS AT LETS GO WASHINGTON SAY THEY HAVE GOALS WITH THE INITIATIVE;

Making sure gas utilities will continue to provide natural gas to customers who want it.

Protecting people from having to switch to only electric energy.

Stopping the state from limiting natural gas service to homes and businesses, like restaurants and breweries.

Prohibiting state and local governments, and their agencies, from banning, restricting, or discouraging gas and gas appliances in homes and businesses.

You can become a location for signature gathering and request initiative signature forms at the Lets Go Washington website.

