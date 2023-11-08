Young Child Dies Run Over Tuesday at Yakima Home
Yakima Police say a child died at a Yakima hospital Tuesday after being run over in a driveway of her home. Police were called to the 200 block of South 7th Street at about 4:17 pm.
WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED THEY FOUND THE CHILD SUFFERING FROM INJURIES
When the Officers arrived they found an 18-month-old who had suffered life threatening injuries as a result of what police say was a "slow speed unintentional vehicle collision."
Officers say the father of the child was moving a pickup in the driveway of the home when the child was run over by one of the tires suffering serious life threatening injuries.
THE CHILD DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL
Officers and paramedics tried to help her at the scene. She was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where she died at about 5:00 pm Tuesday.
An investigation is underway but Officers say at this time it doesn't appear "criminal in nature."
BE CAREFUL IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN IN YOUR HOME
The Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Police say if you have children in your home always be aware of where they are especially when moving vehicles or doing other things that could lead to a tragic accident.
