Young Child Dies Run Over Tuesday at Yakima Home

Yakima Police say a child died at a Yakima hospital Tuesday after being run over in a driveway of her home. Police were called to the 200 block of South 7th Street at about 4:17 pm.

WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED THEY FOUND THE CHILD SUFFERING FROM INJURIES

When the Officers arrived they found an 18-month-old who had suffered life threatening injuries as a result of what police say was a "slow speed unintentional vehicle collision."

Officers say the father of the child was moving a pickup in the driveway of the home when the child was run over by one of the tires suffering serious life threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

THE CHILD DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

Officers and paramedics tried to help her at the scene. She was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where she died at about 5:00 pm Tuesday.

An investigation is underway but Officers say at this time it doesn't appear "criminal in nature."

BE CAREFUL IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN IN YOUR HOME

The Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Police say if you have children in your home always be aware of where they are especially when moving vehicles or doing other things that could lead to a tragic accident.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)