Average gasoline prices in Yakima are unchanged over the last week, selling for an average of $3.84 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley is in Wapato priced at $3.23 per gallon.

IF YOU PUMP DIESEL THE PRICE IS DOWN THIS WEEK

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.96 per gallon.

THE NATIONAL PRICE IS DOWN WHILE WA IS UNCHANGED

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06 per gallon today. The national average is down 17.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GOOD NEWS IN THE FUTURE FOR DIESEL PRICES

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. says while gas prices are up in some areas many other states have returned to declines. "The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation's lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago. The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer."

REMEMBER WHEN? ARE YOU READY FOR THESE PRICES TO RETURN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

January 2, 2023: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

January 2, 2022: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

January 2, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2020: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 2, 2019: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 2, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 2, 2016: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 2, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

January 2, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

WHAT ARE YOUR NEIGHBORS PAYING ?

Tacoma- $3.96/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.95/g.

Seattle- $4.34/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31/g.

Washington- $4.04/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.06/g.

