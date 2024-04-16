What started as a concern about the Yakima Police Department logo has grown into a new relationship between the Yakima Police Department and the Yakama Nation.

A YAKIMA RESIDENT FIRST BROUGHT THE CONCERN TO THE YPD

Last year a citizen brought the concern about the logo, representing a Native American in a war bonnet to the department. Officers took that concern to the nation and found the Yakama Nation supports the logo and is happy the nation is represented in the city. As a result over the last year the Yakima Police Department has been on a journey of learning, understanding, collaborating, and fellowshipping with the Yakama Nation.

Photo By D-Rez/ Townsquare Media Photo By D-Rez/ Townsquare Media loading...

YPD OFFICIALS STARTED A SERIES OF MEETINGS WITH THE NATION

Officers met with Yakama Nation Police Commissioner James Shike III and set up a series of meetings with the Yakama Nation Tribal Council Law and Order Committee. Both the Yakama Nation Police Department and the Law and Order Committee supported the use of the YPD logo. In September of last year the YPD Command Staff attended the general council meeting with the Yakama Nation where a presentation was made about the YPD logo by Chief Murray and Lieutenant Chad Janis.

THE YAKAMA NATION SUPPORTS THE PATCH IN PERPETUITY

As a result "the department was later provided a letter signed by Yakama Nation Chairman Gerald Lewis, supporting of our patch in perpetuity." The Yakima Police Department is now planning to educate staff and to publicly honor the traditions of the Yakama Nation. One of the ways to educate the public is through special artwork and language that will appear on a Yakima Police Department patrol vehicle. That new relationship will be highlighted during Tuesdays' meeting of the Yakima City Council.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE COUNCIL IS ALSO VOTING ON THE DOWNTOWN PARKING PLAN

The council will also vote on a new downtown parking plan.

Council members will consider a plan that calls for reducing permit parking in the lots from 60% to 40% at a lowered cost from $50 to $20 a month. City staff is also the council reduce the parking fine from $50 to $20.

attachment-100-parking loading...

MORE FINE FREE PARKING UNTIL JUNE

The council is also expected to extend the parking enforcement moratorium until May 31. City officials say extending the time allows "a good start date for purchasing parking permits for city-owned parking lots, as well as messaging to the public that the parking rules will be enforced starting June 1st."

