Yakima Police Homicide Detectives are busy putting together a case to present to the Yakima County Prosecutor after the son of a woman found dead Friday was arrested.

POLICE WERE CONTACTED BY FAMILY MEMBERS

On Friday, February 23 at about 2:30 pm Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Naches Avenue. According to a news release from the Yakima Police Department family members had contacted authorities concerned because they hadn't heard from the person that lived in the home in "multiple days."

OFFICERS FOUND NO RESPONSE AFTER ARRIVING AT THE HOME

Officers were able to gain entry into the home where they found the female dead with "apparent signs of trauma." On Saturday Yakima Police announced they had arrested the woman's 31-year-old son.

POLICE SAY THEY FOUND THE SUSPECT IN THE AREA OF THE HOMICIDE

A second news release says the suspect was seen in the area of the homicide when police arrived on Friday to check on the victim and was taken into custody after a pursuit when Officers tried to arrest him on an unrelated serious felony crime.

THE MAN IS BEING HELD IN JAIL AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The 31-year-old man is being held in the Yakima County jail on the unrelated felony charges and and could face a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in Yakima County Superior Court this week. An autopsy on the victim was performed on Sunday.

The investigation continues today.

