Yakima Man Steals Vehicle of Driver Who Died Behind The Wheel
A 31-year-old man is charged with vehicle theft after police say he stole a car that belonged to a man who died while driving in the area of 40th and Tieton Drive on Tuesday.
POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT STOLE THE KEYS TO THE VEHICLE
Yakima Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency and died at the scene. Officers say at the time of the incident a person in the area moved the vehicle out of the road and parked it at a nearby business. Police say the person who did that was the 31-year-old suspect. But instead of simply helping police and others by moving the vehicle authorities say the suspect stole the keys to the car and left the area.
THE SUSPECT TOLD POLICE HE WALKED BACK AND STOLE THE CAR
After being arrested the 31-year-old suspect told authorities he stole the keys and walked to a nearby business after moving the vehicle from the street. He says he then walked back to the area and stole the vehicle with the intention of giving it back to family members of the man who died.
BUT THAT'S NOT WHAT HAPPENED
After the vehicle was reported stolen police found the suspect driving the vehicle in east Yakima. The man was arrested and the vehicle was recovered after a short pursuit. The suspect was arrested on charges of theft of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance after police found methamphetamine in his pockets at the time of his arrest.
DID YOU SEE THE CRASH?
If anyone has information or video relevant to the collision, please contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.
