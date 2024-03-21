A 26-year-old man arrested in 2022 for kidnapping and molesting a 6-year-old Yakima girl has entered an Alford plea after facing charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree child molestation in connection with the incident.

FOLLOWING THE PLEA HE WAS SENTENCED TO 18-YEARS IN PRISON

Under the plea Juan Noe Joaquin maintains his innocence while he admits there's strong evidence to convict him. In exchange for the plea Joaquin was sentenced to 18-year prison term and prosecutors dropped a sexual motivation enhancement.

THE 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS GRABBED FROM A YAKIMA STREET

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Joaquin grabbed the little girl from the street on April 6th of 2022. She was found hours after the assault walking in the area of the 900 blk of North 4th Street. The girl was taken to hospital where she was treated and released. But media reports say she's still suffering from the trauma of the incident.

Shortly after the kidnapping Joaquin was arrested Yakima home in the 1200 blk of South 9th Avenue.

COOPERATION BETWEEN AGENCIES HELP FIND THE SUSPECT

Seely says the arrest on the same day that the girl was reported missing was made possible through partnering with other state and federal agencies. Yakima Police worked closely with federal agents from The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

